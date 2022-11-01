Simon Property FFO of $2.93 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.32B beats by $50M, raises FY22 guidance, raises dividend

  • Simon Property press release (NYSE:SPG): Q3 FFO of $2.93 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.32B (+67.7% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 2.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.2%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.
  • Occupancy was 94.5% at September 30, 2022, compared to 92.8% at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.
  • Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $53.91 at September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.7%.
  • The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.16 to $6.21 per diluted share and Comparable FFO to be within a range of $11.83 to $11.88 per diluted share from prior outlook of $11.70-$11.77 vs. $11.67 consensus for the year ending December 31, 2022. The Comparable FFO range represents an increase of $0.12 and $0.26 per diluted share at the mid-point when compared to the ranges provided on August 1, 2022 and February 7, 2022, respectively.
  • Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 on November 1, 2022, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year and an increase of $0.05, or 2.9%, from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.
  • Note: The revised post corrects revenue.

This was corrected on 11/01/2022 at 8:06 AM. The revised post corrects revenue.

