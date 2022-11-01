AGCO Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.12B misses by $180M, Reaffirms FY EPs outlook
Nov. 01, 2022 7:35 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AGCO press release (NYSE:AGCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.18 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.12B (+15.6% Y/Y) misses by $180M.
- Net sales for 2022 ranging from $12.5 to $12.6 billion from prior view of $12.4 billion to $12.6 billion vs consensus $12.54b
- Gross and operating margins are projected to improve from 2021 levels, reflecting the impact of higher sales and production volumes as well as favorable pricing to offset material and labor cost inflation
- Increased investments in engineering and other technology investments to support AGCO’s precision ag and digital initiatives
- Reaffirms Full year adjusted earnings per share of $11.70 to $11.90 vs consensus $11.85
