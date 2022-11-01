Harmony Biosciences GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $1.34, revenue of $117.2M beats by $3.66M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:36 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Harmony Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:HRMY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $1.34.
- Revenue of $117.2M (+45.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.66M.
- Research and Development expenses were $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.7 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 245.4% increase, driven by a $30.0 million initial licensing fee as part of the 2022 LCA;
- Sales and Marketing expenses were $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.5 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 24.2% increase;
- General and Administrative expenses were $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.9 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 26.5% increase; and
- Total Operating Expenses were $82.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $45.1 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 82.7% increase.
Comments