Harmony Biosciences GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $1.34, revenue of $117.2M beats by $3.66M

Nov. 01, 2022 7:36 AM ETHarmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Harmony Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:HRMY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $1.34.
  • Revenue of $117.2M (+45.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.66M.
  • Research and Development expenses were $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.7 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 245.4% increase, driven by a $30.0 million initial licensing fee as part of the 2022 LCA;
  • Sales and Marketing expenses were $20.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.5 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 24.2% increase;
  • General and Administrative expenses were $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.9 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 26.5% increase; and
  • Total Operating Expenses were $82.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $45.1 million for the same quarter in 2021, representing a 82.7% increase.

