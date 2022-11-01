Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) said Tuesday it agreed to acquire Liquibox, a manufacturer of Bag-in-Box sustainable fluids and liquids packaging and dispensing products for $1.15B.

Sealed Air (SEE) said the acquisition is "highly complementary" to its Cryovac Fluids & Liquids business, the company's fastest growing area.

The company expects annual cost synergies of $30M after closing, with the deal adding to earnings by the second quarter after the deal closes.

Liquibox is expected to grow at a 6%-8% compound annual growth rate CAGR, and once combined with Cryovac Fluids & Liquids business it is seen growing at double digit rates due to the complementary solutions portfolio, technologies and operations.

Sealed Air (SEE) also reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings but net sales fell 0.7% Y/Y to $1.4B.

For FY 2022, the company trims guidance for adjusted EPS of $4.05-$4.15 from $4.05-$4.20, adjusted EBITDA of $1.21B-$1.23B from $1.22B-$1.25B, and net sales of $5.65B-$5.75B from previous guidance of $5.85B-$6.05B.

Sealed Air's (SEE) stock price return shows a 28% YTD loss and a 19% decline during the past year.