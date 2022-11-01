Wall Street experienced its first week of equity outflows in eight

While the S&P 500 (SP500) rallied more than 4% last week, investors sold U.S. equities for the first time in eight weeks, which amounted to -$1.1B according to a BofA research note.

However, single stock outflows were offset by exchange traded flow inflows. The financial institution noted that they observed that clients put more of their capital towards growth ETFs than value ETFs for the first time in four weeks. Additionally, data shows that the financial community bought ETFs in seven of the 11 sectors.

BofA highlighted: “Overall, we have seen a shift out of cyclical sectors and into defensive sectors the last two months. But even bigger than defensive inflows have been inflows into TMT (Tech + Communication Services). But we see risk that “Tech” isn’t as defensive as some investors perceive, with fundamentals weakening and interest rates continuing to trend higher.”

See a sector breakdown below highlighting the flows into the Info Tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK), (VGT), and Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC), (VOX). At the same time the Financials segment of the S&P retracted the largest amount of capital (NYSEARCA:XLF), (VFH).

In broader market news, stock index futures point to a higher open Tuesday, while yields are down as the Fed starts its two-day meeting.