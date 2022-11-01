Yangarra Resources GAAP EPS of $0.30, revenue of $57.13M

  • Yangarra Resources press release (OTCPK:YGRAF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.30.
  • Revenue of $57.13M (+72.8% Y/Y).
  • $8 million of adjusted net debt was repaid during the third quarter, $50 million year-to-date 2022
  • Oil and gas sales were $62.8 million, an increase of 75% from the same period in 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $48.1 million ($0.55 per share - basic), an increase of 81% from the same period in 2021
  • G&A costs of $0.78/boe
  • Royalties were 8% of oil and gas revenue
  • All in cash costs were $15.98/boe
  • Capital expenditures were $33.1 million
  • Adjusted net debt was $147.2 million
  • Adjusted net debt to third quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 0.8 : 1
  • Retained earnings of $240 million
  • Decommissioning liabilities of $13.8 million (discounted)
  • Less than $1.0 million is required to abandon all non-producing wells
  • Expenditures on abandonments and reclamations of $300,000 for calendar 2022

