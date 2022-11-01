Pfizer raises outlook even as COVID vaccine sales drop 66% in Q3

Nov. 01, 2022 7:46 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)NVAX, MRNA, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) added ~4% pre-market Tuesday after the company raised the 2022 earnings guidance despite a ~66% YoY sales decline for its COVID-19 vaccine during Q3 2022.

The New York-based pharma giant also sent shares of the rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) higher after raising the full-year outlook for the COVID-19 shot the pharma giant developed with its German partner BioNTech (BNTX)

Revenue for the period slumped ~6% YoY on a reported basis to $22.6B due to strong prior-year growth, while the revenue adjusted for sales contributions from the company's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and pill Paxlovid grew ~2% YoY.

Covid-19 vaccine sales dropped ~66% YoY to $4.4B, and the company's Paxlovid added $7.5B during the quarter compared to $8.1B in Q2 2022.

Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar vaccine franchise brought $1.6B to the topline with ~11% YoY growth, while JAK inhibitor Xeljanz and blood thinner Eliquis added $502M and $1.4B in revenue with ~18% YoY decline and ~9% YoY growth, respectively.

While the adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue dropped to ~27% from ~41% in the prior year, the company reported $1.51 of diluted earnings per share with ~6% YoY growth driven by $0.15 benefit related to the resolution of tax issues.

Pfizer (PFE) has raised its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales by $2B to $34B ahead of the Street forecasts and kept the outlook for Paxlovid at $22B to stand below the consensus. The projection is based on contracts signed or committed as of mid-October and indicates the deliveries earmarked for fiscal 2022.

The company has revised the revenue and adj. EPS guidance to $99.5B - $102.0B and $6.40 – $6.50 compared to $99.6B and $6.39 in the consensus, respectively.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.