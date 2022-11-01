Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) added ~4% pre-market Tuesday after the company raised the 2022 earnings guidance despite a ~66% YoY sales decline for its COVID-19 vaccine during Q3 2022.

The New York-based pharma giant also sent shares of the rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) higher after raising the full-year outlook for the COVID-19 shot the pharma giant developed with its German partner BioNTech (BNTX)

Revenue for the period slumped ~6% YoY on a reported basis to $22.6B due to strong prior-year growth, while the revenue adjusted for sales contributions from the company's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and pill Paxlovid grew ~2% YoY.

Covid-19 vaccine sales dropped ~66% YoY to $4.4B, and the company's Paxlovid added $7.5B during the quarter compared to $8.1B in Q2 2022.

Pfizer's (PFE) Prevnar vaccine franchise brought $1.6B to the topline with ~11% YoY growth, while JAK inhibitor Xeljanz and blood thinner Eliquis added $502M and $1.4B in revenue with ~18% YoY decline and ~9% YoY growth, respectively.

While the adjusted cost of sales as a percentage of revenue dropped to ~27% from ~41% in the prior year, the company reported $1.51 of diluted earnings per share with ~6% YoY growth driven by $0.15 benefit related to the resolution of tax issues.

Pfizer (PFE) has raised its guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sales by $2B to $34B ahead of the Street forecasts and kept the outlook for Paxlovid at $22B to stand below the consensus. The projection is based on contracts signed or committed as of mid-October and indicates the deliveries earmarked for fiscal 2022.

The company has revised the revenue and adj. EPS guidance to $99.5B - $102.0B and $6.40 – $6.50 compared to $99.6B and $6.39 in the consensus, respectively.