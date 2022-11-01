Ametek acquires Navitar, RTDS Technologies
Nov. 01, 2022 7:46 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) has acquired Navitar and RTDS Technologies for a combined consideration of ~$430M.
- Both companies join Ametek's (AME) Electronic Instruments Group.
- Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Navitar provides advanced optical components and solutions for high precision applications across a diverse set of end markets.
- Winnipeg, Canada-based RTDS offers real-time power simulation systems used by utilities, and research and educational institutions in the development and testing of the electric power grid and renewable energy applications.
- The acquired businesses bring approximately $100M in annual sales to Ametek (AME).
