BYD Company is a top electric vehicle stock at Citi

Nov. 01, 2022 7:59 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF)BYDDYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

BYD EV retail store

Robert Way

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) is listed as one of Citi's top buy ideas with the Chinese electric vehicle maker expected to post strong results.

Analyst Jeff Chung called the 52% jump in NEV sales in Q3 a bright spot for the company and forecast that BYD will grow sales of new energy vehicles by 137% next year. Crucially, net profit per car is seen rising by 20% on a sales leveraging benefit.

Adding to the bullish vibe, Chung and team see BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) as a key winner from sector consolidation.

The firm also has a relatively positive outlook that Beijing will pivot to focus on economic growth next year, which could make for a better backdrop for BYD and other EV players.

Citi assigned a price target of HKD 640 to BYD to rep more than 250% upside potential for shares.

Read a breakdown of BYD's recent earnings report.

Check out the October deliveries reports for Nio, Li Auto and XPeng.

