Chart Industries, CarbonCure partner for CO2 storage and transport equipment
Nov. 01, 2022 8:01 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has announced an agreement with CarbonCure Technologies to further advance collaboration on equipment for the storage and transport of liquid carbon dioxide.
- The partners will work to deploy GTLS division Sustainable Energy Solutions' Cryogenic Carbon Capture technology at concrete facilities globally.
- The partnership provides opportunities for the use of Chart’s (GTLS) cryogenic CO2 microbulk storage tanks to support CarbonCure's suite of carbon removal technologies for the concrete industry. Additionally, Chart’s cryogenic trailers may be used to transport liquid CO2 to the concrete plants of CarbonCure's concrete producer partners.
- Take a look at Chart Industries' (GTLS) Q3 results
Comments