Sysco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.02, revenue of $19.13B beats by $430M
Nov. 01, 2022 8:02 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sysco press release (NYSE:SYY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $19.13B (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $430M.
- “We delivered strong financials for the first quarter by continuing to make progress with our Recipe For Growth, while addressing operational improvement opportunities and operating in a dynamic environment. We are upbeat about our business, while remaining appropriately cautious about the macro-environment, and are reaffirming our expectations to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, to $4.09 - $4.394, and to return $1.5 billion to our shareholders during fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.
- Consensus EPS for FY2023 is $4.18.
