Sysco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.02, revenue of $19.13B beats by $430M

Nov. 01, 2022 8:02 AM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sysco press release (NYSE:SYY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $19.13B (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $430M.
  • “We delivered strong financials for the first quarter by continuing to make progress with our Recipe For Growth, while addressing operational improvement opportunities and operating in a dynamic environment. We are upbeat about our business, while remaining appropriately cautious about the macro-environment, and are reaffirming our expectations to grow adjusted EPS by 26% - 35%, to $4.09 - $4.394, and to return $1.5 billion to our shareholders during fiscal year 2023,” said Aaron Alt, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.
  • Consensus EPS for FY2023 is $4.18.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.