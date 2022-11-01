Ecolab Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 in-line, revenue of $3.67B beats by $10M

Nov. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Ecolab press release (NYSE:ECL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 in-line.
  • Revenue of $3.67B (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Outlook: "We expect to deliver a continued strong acceleration in fourth quarter 2022 operating income growth. This improving operating performance is expected to be offset by unfavorable currency translation impacts of $0.11 per share (9 percentage points unfavorable impact to adjusted diluted earnings per share growth) and higher interest expense, resulting in fourth quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share approaching last year’s $1.28."
  • "Looking ahead, with our strong business momentum, accelerating pricing, further productivity gains, and leading value proposition operating in a $152 billion global market, we expect to enter next year in a strong position to deliver earnings growth that progressively improves toward our double-digit historical performance."

