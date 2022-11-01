Bitfarms mines 486 bitcoin in October
Nov. 01, 2022 8:04 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF), BITF:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Bitcoin self-mining company Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) mined 486 bitcoin in October, having closed at 14.5 bitcoin mined per day.
- It mined 4,219 bitcoin until October of 2022, up 53% from 2,750 bitcoin mined Y/Y.
- The company's October hashrate was consistent with September, having closed at 4.2 EH/s.
- The company expects to energize the first 6 MW of its planned 18 MW capacity at Garlock farm by mid-November.
- As part of its October production and mining operations update, COO Geoff Morphy said full energization is expected in December.
- Also, Phase 3 of The Bunker is ahead of plan for its final 12 MW capacity, with expected completion in December.
- Source: Press Release
Comments