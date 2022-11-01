Kopin GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01, revenue of $13.4M beats by $1.35M
Nov. 01, 2022 8:08 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kopin press release (NASDAQ:KOPN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $13.4M (+22.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.35M.
- “We had a good quarter with revenues up 23% over the third quarter of last year, driven by growth in our defense and consumer businesses,” said Michael Murray, Kopin’s CEO. “While we continue to drive growth in these markets, my immediate focus is on yield improvements, on time/in full deliveries as well as cost controls, leading to improved margins and cash flow.”
