Fox Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.09, revenue of $3.19B beats by $20M
Nov. 01, 2022 8:11 AM ETFox Corporation (FOX), FOXABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fox press release (NASDAQ:FOX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $3.19B (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares up 2% PM.
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $1.09B, a 3% increase from the $1.06B reported in the prior year quarter.
- CEO comment: "Once again FOX delivered solid operational and financial results in our fiscal first quarter. These results demonstrate the continued strength of our established businesses along with the momentum across our digital portfolio. It is a strong start to what promises to be a notable fiscal year of prominent scheduled events across the company underscoring the importance of our live and event programming to viewers. While we are mindful of current macroeconomic conditions, the durability of our brands and FOX's ability to deliver audiences at scale position us well to navigate this uncertainty while continuing to create value for our shareholders."
Comments