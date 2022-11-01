Sage Therapeutics appoints Laura Gault as Chief Medical Officer
Nov. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Tuesday has appointed Laura Gault, MD, Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer.
- In her new role, Dr. Gault will focus on advancing Sage’s current and emerging product pipeline through all stages of development.
- In her previous role, Dr. Gault was Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head for Neurology and Ophthalmology at Alexion/Astra Zeneca Rare Disease and was responsible for the development of ravulizumab in generalized myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and the initiation of new programs in dermatomyositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, geographic atrophy and gMG.
Comments