Air Canada enters into codeshare cooperation with Emirates
Nov. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) announced the launch of a codeshare cooperation with Emirates.
- The agreement provides Air Canada and Emirates customers with connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.
- Beginning Nov. 01, codeshare tickets will be available for sale to 35 markets for travel effective Dec. 01, with 11 additional markets to be added pending final regulatory approval, and the potential for more markets to be included beyond that.
- A plan for improved connectivity and seamless experience between the carriers at their respective hub airports in Toronto and Dubai will be implemented over the next six months.
