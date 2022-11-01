Consolidated Communications Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.10, revenue of $296.62M beats by $4.23M
Nov. 01, 2022 8:13 AM ETConsolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (CNSL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Communications press release (NASDAQ:CNSL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $296.62M (-6.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.23M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $400 million to $410 million; Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $565 million to $585 million; Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $125 million to $129 million; Cash income taxes are expected to be in a range of $12 million to $17 million.
