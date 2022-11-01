Simon Property Q3 earnings improve with occupancy and rent increases

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) turned in better-than-expected Q3 earnings and revenue on Tuesday as occupancy increased and rents rose at its malls. As a result, the company raised its full-year guidance as well as its dividend.

The mall owner now expects 2022 comparable FFO per share of $11.83-$11.88 vs. $11.70-$11.77 previously and $11.67 consensus.

Q3 comparable FFO per share of $2.97 rose from $2.96 in Q2 and from $2.92 in Q3 2021. Q3 FFO per share of $2.93 beat the average analyst estimate of $2.92.

Occupancy at U.S. malls and premium outlets was 94.5% at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. 93.9% at June 30.

Base minimum rent per square foot of $54.80 at Sept. 30 vs. $54.58 at June 30.

Q3 revenue of $1.32B, topping $1.27B consensus, rose from $1.28B in the prior quarter and $1.30B in the year-ago quarter.

Domestic property net operating income increased 2.3% and portfolio NOI increased 3.2% from a year ago.

Q3 total operating expenses of $663.6M vs. $653.1M in Q2 and $684.2M in Q3 2021. Property operating expenses of $120.9M, vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $110.6M, rose from $112.4M in the prior quarter and from $108.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Simon Property's (SPG) board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 for Q4, an increase of 2.9% from the previous quarter.

