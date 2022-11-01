Sysco slips after falling slightly short of estimates with its FQ1 profit tally

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) reported a 16.2% increase in revenue during FQ1 to $19.1B as the food distributor realized both volume growth and market share gains during the quarter.

Sales for the U.S. foodservice business was up 17.2% to $13.6B from last year. Local case volume grew 5.4% for the quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice (also reported to include the FreshPoint and Italian businesses) grew 7.3%. Sales for the international foodservice business rose 13.4% to $3.3B. On a constant currency basis, sales were 24.3% higher.

Adjusted gross margin increased 17 basis points to 18.2% of sales compared to a year ago. Product cost inflation was 9.7% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy and frozen categories. The increase in gross profit for FQ1 was primarily driven by higher volumes, the effective management of product cost inflation and progress against partnership growth management initiatives.

Adjusted operating income was $770.3M vs. $685.1M a year ago. EPS missed the consensus mark by two pennies coming in at $0.97 vs. $0.99 anticipated.

As of the end of the quarter, Sysco (SYY) had a cash balance of $437.7M and approximately $10.8B of debt outstanding. Free cash flow for the first 13 weeks of FY23 was $13.8M.

Shares of Sysco (SYY) fell 1.61% premarket on Tuesday to $85.17 following the mixed earnings report.