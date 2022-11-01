Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) saw its net income decline over 18% in its fiscal second quarter and was forced to trim production goals due to continued semiconductors shortages.

For the second quarter, ¥434.2B in net income reflected an 18.2% drop from the prior year despite a 22.2% jump in revenue to ¥9218.2B. Operating income of ¥562.79B also marked a stark decline from ¥749.9B in the prior year quarter.

“The business environment is changing dramatically such as the rapid changes of foreign exchange rates, rising interest rates, soaring materials prices, and more,” a company earnings presentation stated. “Operating Income decreased due to soaring materials prices and one-time costs despite the positive effect from the depreciation of the yen.”

It added that a low supply of semiconductors and lockdowns in China also impacted production. These impacts are expected to hamper vehicle production for the remainder of the year as well. Management now forecasts 500K fewer units to be produced in fiscal year 2023 as compared to prior forecasts “taking into consideration risks such as procurement of semiconductors.”

The Japanese automaker now anticipates a 14.7% jump in full-year sales to ¥36T. However, operating income is anticipated to drop to ¥2.4T, a decrease of 19.9% from 2022.

Tokyo-listed shares of the automaker plunged into the close after the disappointing print.

