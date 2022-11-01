Merck engages Veeva to help reduce cost, improve data capabilities
- Pleasanton, Calif.-based Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) entered a 10-year strategic partnership agreement with Merck to help the Kenilworth, N.J.-based cancer drugmaker to reduce operational costs and optimize experience.
- The collaboration builds on an existing 12-year partnership between the companies.
- Under the agreement, Merck will select Veeva products when needed to maximize value of Veeva's integrated, cloud-based platform and products.
- Veeva said it will provide Merck with a strategic pricing approach and Merck will have input into Veeva's product roadmap.
- The partnership will help accelerate Merck's digital strategy and makes it efficient for Merck to evaluate, buy, operate, and create value from Veeva products.
- "Transforming our digital, data, and analytics capabilities is integral to enabling our global colleagues to deliver on our purpose of using the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world," said Merck President and CEO Robert Davis.
