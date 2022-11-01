Applied UV secures $7.5M in debt financing

  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has entered into agreements for $7.5M in debt financing.
  • In early Oct, the pathogen elimination technology company announced a securities purchase agreement, whereby a single investor purchased an 18-month $2,807,500 Redeemable Note from the xompany for $2.5M. The note bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum.
  • Furthermore, it secured a $5M non-dilutive asset based line of credit from Pinnacle Bank recently.
  • The additional working capital will support the company’s growth initiatives, including increasing production at its recently acquired manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York.

