Applied UV secures $7.5M in debt financing
Nov. 01, 2022 8:25 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) has entered into agreements for $7.5M in debt financing.
- In early Oct, the pathogen elimination technology company announced a securities purchase agreement, whereby a single investor purchased an 18-month $2,807,500 Redeemable Note from the xompany for $2.5M. The note bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum.
- Furthermore, it secured a $5M non-dilutive asset based line of credit from Pinnacle Bank recently.
- The additional working capital will support the company’s growth initiatives, including increasing production at its recently acquired manufacturing facility in Brooklyn, New York.
