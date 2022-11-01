Pennant acquires Wisconsin home health provider
Nov. 01, 2022 8:26 AM ETThe Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has acquired the assets of Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, which provides skilled home health, private duty, and community health services in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
- “KVNA will be a great partner to our senior living affiliates in the area as we further expand the continuum of care and provide life-changing service to the residents of Kenosha and its surrounding communities,” said Brent Guerisoli, CEO of Pennant.
- Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.
