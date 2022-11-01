Lumen Technologies rises after winning $1.5B defense contract

Fiber Optics Cable

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares gained 4% Tuesday morning after the telecom firm won a $1.5B contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency.
  • Under the contract, the firm will provide essential network transport and communications services, enabling the U.S. Department of Defense to achieve national security objectives in the 36-nation Asia Pacific region.
  • These services, which include ethernet, internet and wavelength, will help protect America's interests in a diverse, strategically complex region that also includes Alaska.
  • The IDIQ contract has a $1.5B ceiling over its 10-year period of performance and represents new business for Lumen (LUMN).

