Vigil's neurological disease therapy VGL101 gets FDA fast track status

Nov. 01, 2022 8:34 AM ETVigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

FDA written on wooden cube with keyboard , calculator, chart,glasses.Business concept

Iryna Drozd

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Vigil Neuroscience's (NASDAQ:VIGL) monoclonal antibody VGL101 to treat patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP).
  • ALSP is is a rare, progressive neurological disease which causes a type of brain tissue called white matter to waste away (leukodystrophy), forming lesions in certain areas of the brain due to disease-causing variants in the CSF1R gene.
  • "ALSP is a devastating disease that affects an estimated 10,000 people in the US with no approved treatments," said President and CEO Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch.

