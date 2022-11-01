Vigil's neurological disease therapy VGL101 gets FDA fast track status
Nov. 01, 2022 8:34 AM ETVigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Vigil Neuroscience's (NASDAQ:VIGL) monoclonal antibody VGL101 to treat patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP).
- ALSP is is a rare, progressive neurological disease which causes a type of brain tissue called white matter to waste away (leukodystrophy), forming lesions in certain areas of the brain due to disease-causing variants in the CSF1R gene.
- "ALSP is a devastating disease that affects an estimated 10,000 people in the US with no approved treatments," said President and CEO Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch.
Comments