Principal Financial cut to Equal Weight at Barclays on rally limits further upside

Nov. 01, 2022 8:35 AM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

businessman working with financial report charts, business analytics and KPI

anyaberkut

  • Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui downgraded Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Equal Weight from Overweight on Tuesday as the stock's recent rally leaves little room for further multiple expansion.
  • "Looking forward, we remain constructive on company fundamentals, execution and its peer leading 75%-85% FCF (free cash flow) conversion," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
  • The stock, though climbed 21% after its Q3 earnings beat and now trades at an implied 12.3x price/earnings of Benguigui's estimated 2023 EPS of $7.18. That compares with peers' 7x-9x and well above Principal's (PFG) average multiple of 9.4x.
  • She reduced 2023 earnings estimates to $7.18 from $7.30, reflecting the effects of equity market and fixed income headwinds affecting RIS-fee margins and "a less opportune time to harvest real estate gains."
  • Benguigui's Equal Weight rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Strong Buy and comes in line with the average Wall Street estimate of Hold.
  • Principal (PFG) stock edged up 0.1% in Tuesday premarket trading.
  • Last month, SA contributor Mike Zaccardi said Principal (PFG) show high relative strength, though it's no longer cheap

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.