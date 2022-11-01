NV5 Global wins $60M contract for LNG facility upgrade

Nov. 01, 2022 8:36 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has won a $60M+ contract from a Eastern U.S. utility to provide engineering, procurement and installation for a LNG facility upgrade.
  • Expected to complete in 2025, the three-year project involves the replacement and upgrade of existing LNG process systems to improve the safety, reliability and overall capabilities of the facility.
  • Engineering design of the new process systems is underway.
  • The renovation will increase the system's liquefication capacity to assist in natural gas storage and availability during times of peak demand.

