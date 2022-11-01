KKR Q3 profit better than feared on higher FRE, lower realized investment income

KKR (NYSE:KKR) third-quarter earnings came in stronger than feared, though it declined 11% from a year ago as realized investment income continued to fall against a backdrop of slower dealmaking and volatile markets.

Q2 after-tax distributable EPS of $0.93 topped the average analyst estimate of $0.87 but decreased from $1.05 a year before.

Fee-related earnings came in at $542M, or $0.61 per adjusted share, up from $530M, or $0.60 per adjusted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were $1.9B compared with $3.2B a year earlier.

Realized investment income of $285M slid from $448M in Q3 of last year.

Assets under management drifted up to $496.2B from $459.1B in Q3 2021. Fee-paying AUM was $398B vs. $349.1B in Q3 2021.

Dry powder of $113B ticked up 1% from Q3 2021.

Gross return by fund type:

  • Traditional private equity portfolio: -4% for the quarter; -8% for the last 12 months;
  • Real assets: Opportunistic real estate portfolio: -1% for Q2 and +11% for last 12 months; Infrastructure portfolio: +1% for quarter and +5% for last 12 months;
  • Credit: Leveraged credit composite: +1% for the quarter and -5% for last 12 months; Alternative credit composite: -1% for Q2 and +3% over the last 12 months.

Conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, KKR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 a share.

