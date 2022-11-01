Missfresh regains compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement

Nov. 01, 2022

  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) received a Nasdaq notice on having regained compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company previously received a Nasdaq notice over its American depositary shares' closing bid price being below the minimum bid price of $1 for 30 consecutive business days.
  • According to the stock exchange, the closing bid price has been at $1 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28.
  • The matter is now closed.
  • Shares were trading +1.24% pre-market.
