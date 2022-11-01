Blueprint Medicines GAAP EPS of -$2.23 beats by $0.28, revenue of $65.97M beats by $22.09M

Nov. 01, 2022 8:40 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Blueprint Medicines  press release (NASDAQ:BPMC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.23 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $65.97M (+172.7% Y/Y) beats by $22.09M.
  • GUIDANCE: Blueprint Medicines anticipates it will achieve the high end of previously provided revenue guidance for full-year 2022 of approximately $180 million to $200 million vs consensus of $192.24M, including approximately $108 million to $111 million in AYVAKIT net product revenues. The company continues to expect that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, together with anticipated future product revenues, will provide sufficient capital to enable the company to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile.

