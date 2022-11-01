Triumph Group receives first full production auto feather unit order
Nov. 01, 2022 8:32 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) has announced that it has received a production contract from a major engine Original Equipment Manufacturer for its first Auto Feather Unit to be used on the ATR72 family of aircraft.
- The order includes four hundred AFU's over the next two years, with expected future orders of three hundred per year with a retrofit upgrade of ~2,000 fielded aircraft.
- "Our core electronics technology and intellectual property have enabled us to offer our customer base an upgraded, new state of the art AFU, said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls.
- The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.
