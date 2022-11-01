Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of $3.18, revenue of $99.13M
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:KNSA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.18.
- Revenue of $99.13M (+719.9% Y/Y).
- Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 included $33.4 million in ARCALYST net product revenue and $65.7 million in license and collaboration revenue from the vixarelimab global license agreement with Genentech. Kiniksa did not report license and collaboration revenue in the third quarter of 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company had $200.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and no debt.
Financial Guidance:
Kiniksa continues to expect ARCALYST net revenue for the full-year 2022 of between $115 million and $130 million.
Kiniksa expects that its cash and cash equivalents will fund its current operating plan into at least 2025.
