SNDL acquires Zenabis Business
Nov. 01, 2022 8:45 AM ETSNDL Inc. (SNDL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) has acquired the Zenabis Business, pursuant to an approval order of the Québec Superior Court.
- SNDL adds low-cost indoor cultivation with international export capabilities.
- Zenabis Ltd. owns all of the assets of the business of the Zenabis Group
- The Zenabis Business' core asset is the 380K-square-foot indoor growing facility in Atholville, New Brunswick, which has an annual production capacity of ~46K kilograms of dried cannabis and 15K kilograms of extraction capacity.
- The order of the Court approved the acquisition by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNDL of all issued and outstanding shares of Zenabis Ltd., a corporation resulting from the amalgamation of select Zenabis entities, as part of the consideration for the senior secured debt of the Zenabis Group due to the SNDL subsidiary.
