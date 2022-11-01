SNDL acquires Zenabis Business

Nov. 01, 2022 8:45 AM ETSNDL Inc. (SNDL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) has acquired the Zenabis Business, pursuant to an approval order of the Québec Superior Court.
  • SNDL adds low-cost indoor cultivation with international export capabilities.
  • Zenabis Ltd. owns all of the assets of the business of the Zenabis Group
  • The Zenabis Business' core asset is the 380K-square-foot indoor growing facility in Atholville, New Brunswick, which has an annual production capacity of ~46K kilograms of dried cannabis and 15K kilograms of extraction capacity.
  • The order of the Court approved the acquisition by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNDL of all issued and outstanding shares of Zenabis Ltd., a corporation resulting from the amalgamation of select Zenabis entities, as part of the consideration for the senior secured debt of the Zenabis Group due to the SNDL subsidiary.

