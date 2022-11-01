Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) +1.5% pre-market Tuesday after easily beating expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, as demand for fuel and refined products surged while supplies were tight.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 29% to $0.75/share from $0.58/share, representing a 2.64% annual yield based on Monday's closing price of $113.62, up from slightly more than 2%.

Q3 net income soared more than six-fold to $4.48B, or $9.06/share, from $694M, or $1.09/share, in the year-ago quarter, and revenues jumped 45% to $47.24 from $32.32B; adjusted EBITDA jumped to $6.8B from $2.4B a year earlier.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA for the refining and marketing segment soared to $5.5B from $1.2B in the year-ago quarter; R&M margin was $30.21/bbl vs. $14.51/bbl in the year-earlier quarter, and crude capacity utilization was 98%, resulting in total throughput of 3M bbl/day, compared to 93% crude capacity utilization in Q3 2021, which resulted in total throughput of 2.8M bbl/day.

Q3 refining operating costs were $5.63/bbl vs. $4.97/bbl for the year-ago quarter, with most of the increase driven by higher energy costs.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA for the midstream segment rose 9% Y/Y to $1.5B.

For Q4, Marathon (MPC) forecasts total throughput of 2.9M bbl/day and refining operating costs of $5.30/bbl.

"Market demand for our products remains strong," Chief Executive Officer Michael Hennigan said.

Marathon Petroleum's (MPC) stock price return shows a 73% YTD gain and a 69% increase during the past year.