5 stocks to watch for Tuesday: Uber, Pfizer, Molson Coors and more

With investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve rate decision the next day, the futures pointed to notable upswing at the start of Tuesday's trading. Here are several stocks to watch headed into the open:

Uber ( NYSE: UBER Street-beating revenue. The ride-hailing service reported a top-line figure of $8.3B, up 72% from the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA soared to $516M.

Street-beating revenue. The ride-hailing service reported a top-line figure of $8.3B, up 72% from the previous year. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA soared to $516M. Pfizer (PFE) gained ground in premarket trading. The drug maker's quarterly results beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, despite revenue that fell 6% from last year. This came amid a drop off in COVID-related products. Excluding Paxlovid and Comirnaty, revenue climbed 2% operationally. PFE also gave an upbeat forecast, targeting full-year revenue of $99.5B-$102B, compared to an analyst consensus of $99.6B.

Rival drug-making giant Eli Lilly (LLY) stumbled after its quarterly report. Shares dropped more than 1% before the opening bell. The company topped projections with its Q3 results but lowered its full-year outlook, pointing to a further headwind from unfavorable currency exchange.

Molson Coors (TAP) issued a mixed Q3 earnings report. The company's top line exceeded estimates, rising 4% from last year to reach $2.9B. However, the firm's earnings figure came up short of projections.

AMD (AMD) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The semiconductor maker is projecting normalized EPS of $0.70, with revenue predicted to come in at $5.65B. Investors will be looking for the firm's guidance, especially related to sluggish PC market.

For more on the overall market, Strategas argues that rates markets remain skeptical about a dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve.