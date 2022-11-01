UNITY Biotech up 27% on mid-stage data from diabetic macular edema treatment

Diabetic macular edema disease, Eye anatomy

Ozgu Arslan/iStock via Getty Images

  • UNITY Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) is up 27% in premarket trading after releasing phase 2 data on diabetic macular edema candidate UBX1325 that met efficacy and safety endpoints.
  • Results showed that after 24 weeks of a single dose, the mean change in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of treated patients was an increase of +6.2 ETDRS letters, representing an improvement of +7.6 ETDRS letters compared to placebo arm patients.
  • Also, patients receiving UBX1325 maintained central subfield thickness (CST) while placebo patients saw a worsening of CST.
  • The company plans to initiate a pivotal trial for the candidate in H2 2023.
