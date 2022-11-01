Accuray stock rises on filing for China approval of radiation therapy system
Nov. 01, 2022 9:01 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) said the registration dossier for Tomo C radiation therapy system for the Type B market was submitted to China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
- The company added that the new China-made system to treat patients with cancer in the country is the first joint venture product between the CNNC and Accuray.
- The company noted that the availability of Tomo C is subject to review and approval by the NMPA.
- "The submission of the Tomo C dossier is an important step for the CNNC-Accuray joint venture and represents an important growth catalyst for Accuray. I'm confident that the system will significantly enhance the joint venture's product portfolio and ability to compete in the large and rapidly growing Type B segment in the future," said Accuray President and CEO Suzanne Winter.
- ARAY +4.90% to 2.14 premarket Nov. 1
