Exela gains after expanding contract with major consulting firm
Nov. 01, 2022 8:59 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares gained 6% Tuesday morning after the company expanded a contract with a major consulting firm to implement its Intelligent Lockers in the client's new building located in Mexico.
- Exela's (XELA) Intelligent Locker solution supports a mobile workforce by providing day storage for personal belongings, secure document exchanges for clients, and delivery for mail and accountable packages.
- This contract is part of Exela Enterprise Solutions. The revenue rolls up to the firm's Information and Transaction Processing Solutions accounting segment which generated $874M in revenue in FY21.
