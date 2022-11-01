Exela gains after expanding contract with major consulting firm

Nov. 01, 2022 8:59 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares gained 6% Tuesday morning after the company expanded a contract with a major consulting firm to implement its Intelligent Lockers in the client's new building located in Mexico.
  • Exela's (XELA) Intelligent Locker solution supports a mobile workforce by providing day storage for personal belongings, secure document exchanges for clients, and delivery for mail and accountable packages.
  • This contract is part of Exela Enterprise Solutions. The revenue rolls up to the firm's Information and Transaction Processing Solutions accounting segment which generated $874M in revenue in FY21.
 

