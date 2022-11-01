PDD, LYFT and IQ are among pre market gainers
- Abiomed (ABMD) +51% climbs 52% on $380/ share buyout deal with Johnson & Johnson.
- Unity Biotechnology (UBX) +23% Announces Positive 24-Week Data from Phase 2 BEHOLD Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema.
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI) +17% stock climbs after record Q3 revenue, adjusted EBITDA.
- GDS Holdings (GDS) +16%.
- Aravive (ARAV) +12%.
- RLX Technology (RLX) +12%.
- Uber Technologies (UBER) +12% shares climb as growing customer base drives better-than-expected revenue.
- Regis Corporation (RGS) +15% Q1 earnings call release
- Carvana (CVNA) +12% races higher after J.P. Morgan pulls bear call.
- Li Auto (LI) +11% stock jumps on 31% Y/Y growth in October deliveries.
- H World Group (HTHT) +10%.
- Full Truck Alliance (YMM) +10%.
- Bilibili (BILI) +10%.
- Trip.com Group (TCOM) +9%.
- Dada Nexus (DADA) +9%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +9%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +9%.
- ACM Research (ACMR) +9%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +9%.
- Lyft (LYFT) +9%.
- Kanzhun (BZ) +9%.
- NIO (NIO) +8% shuts production at Hefei plants amid Covid curbs.
- New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) +8%.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) +8%.
- Agora (API) +8%.
