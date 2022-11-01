Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Q3 earnings and revenue topped Wall Street expectations and increased from the year-ago quarter as the REIT saw continued growth in its portfolio as well as a rise in interest income from sales-type leases.

Q3 EPS of $1.06 breezed past the average analyst estimate of $0.38 and climbed from $0.38 at Sept. 30, 2021.

Similarly, revenue of $71.7M topped the $68.8M consensus and rose from $47.3M a year before.

Interest income from sales-type leases was $54.7M compared with $30.1M in Q3 of last year.

Total expenses were $54.4M, up from $31.05M a year earlier.

Its portfolio stood at $6.1B versus $4.0B in Q3 2021 and $0.3B at June 22, 2017, when it became a publicly-traded REIT.

The company sold a ground lease in the Washington D.C. MSA for $136.0M, generating a gain of ~$55.8M. The asset was originally purchased in December 2020 for $76.7M.

Unrealized capital appreciation was $10.5B in Q3, up from $6.7B in Q3 2021 and $0.4B at IPO.

Conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

