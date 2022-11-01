Vyant Bio down 1% on one-for-five reverse stock split
Nov. 01, 2022 9:03 AM ETVyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is trading 1% lower after the company will effect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock.
- The company will become effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Wednesday, November 2.
- Vyant Bio’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VYNT".
- The company's reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Vyant's common stock to satisfy the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq.
