Vyant Bio down 1% on one-for-five reverse stock split

Nov. 01, 2022 9:03 AM ETVyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) is trading 1% lower after the company will effect a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock.
  • The company will become effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Wednesday, November 2.
  • Vyant Bio’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VYNT".
  • The company's reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Vyant's common stock to satisfy the $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.