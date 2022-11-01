In recalibrating the U.S. retail stock broker-dealers, Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz downgraded Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Neutral from Outperform and upgraded LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Outperform from Neutral in a note issued Tuesday.

With Schwab (SCHW) stock rising 11% in the past month (vs. 8% for the S&P 500), Katz sees "limited residual upside." "Client cash sorting angst is now assuaged, in our view, while high-quality nature of the platform is better understood," the analyst said in a note to clients. SCHW stock edged down 0.2% at 8:59 AM ET, Tuesday premarket trading. [Note: SCHW management discussed cash-sorting in the company's Fall Business Update.]

For LPL Financial (LPLA), the analyst expects a constructive investor day on Nov. 16 to reinforce "rising model efficacy, earnings gearing, broadening TAM/NNA drivers, and additional M&A pipeline. LPLA stock is unchanged in premarket.

Katz's Neutral stance on Schwab (SCHW) aligns with the Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy and the average SA contributor rating.

The Outperform rating on LPL (LPLA) is more bullish than the Quant rating of Hold and comes in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Mike Zaccardi discusses LPL Financial's (LPLA) strong growth in a weak industry