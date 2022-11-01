Performance Shipping announces ~18.25M loan for seventh vessel

Nov. 01, 2022 9:07 AM ETPSHGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Performance Shipping (PSHG) entered a secured term loan facility of up to ~$18.25M with Alpha Bank S.A. through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
  • Proceeds from the facility will be used to partially finance up to 50% of the purchase price of the previously-announced acquisition of the company’s seventh tanker vessel, and its first LR2, to be renamed M/T P. Aliki.
  • Facility will be repayable in twenty consecutive quarterly installments of $500,000 each, and a balloon installment of $8.25M payable concurrent with the twentieth quarterly installment.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.