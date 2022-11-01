Performance Shipping announces ~18.25M loan for seventh vessel
Nov. 01, 2022 9:07 AM ETPSHGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Performance Shipping (PSHG) entered a secured term loan facility of up to ~$18.25M with Alpha Bank S.A. through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
- Proceeds from the facility will be used to partially finance up to 50% of the purchase price of the previously-announced acquisition of the company’s seventh tanker vessel, and its first LR2, to be renamed M/T P. Aliki.
- Facility will be repayable in twenty consecutive quarterly installments of $500,000 each, and a balloon installment of $8.25M payable concurrent with the twentieth quarterly installment.
Comments (1)