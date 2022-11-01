Bridge Investment Group and KB Asset Management enter strategic management

Nov. 01, 2022 9:09 AM ETBRDGBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Bridge Investment (BRDG) and KB Asset Management have entered into a strategic relationship designed to strengthen KBAM’s overseas real estate management and investment capabilities and provide additional opportunities for Bridge to raise capital in Korea.
  • This relationship will provide KBAM opportunities to expand and strengthen its overseas real estate management capacities.
  • As part of their strategic relationship, Bridge and KBAM agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to identify equity capital commitments by KBAM across the Bridge’s funds of at least $1 billion over the next four years

