Greenlane announces strategic pact with Leaf Trade to increase B2B vsibility
Nov. 01, 2022 9:10 AM ETGreenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has announced its strategic agreement with Leaf Trade to feature Greenlane products on its platform.
- The Leaf Trade agreement is part of the Co.'s business strategy to capitalize and accelerate growth and profitability by including Greenlane as an ancillary brand on Leaf Trade's business-to-business marketplace and increasing its visibility.
- By partnering with Leaf Trade, Greenlane will have the tools and technology needed to continue to succeed in the increasingly competitive and highly regulated cannabis market.
- "Having Greenlane products featured on the Leaf Trade marketplace helps strengthen and increase our B2B presence and broadens the reach and accessibility of our ancillary cannabis products." said Craig Snyder, President of Greenlane.
