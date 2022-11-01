ContextLogic selects Productsup platform to support merchants

Nov. 01, 2022 9:11 AM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has selected Productsup's product-to-consumer platform to simplify how merchants manage their product data on its online marketplace.
  • The partnership enables Wish merchants to access Productsup's P2C platform via an integration, allowing them to manage and integrate their product catalogs to the Wish marketplace with more ease, accuracy, and speed.
  • Recently, ContextLogic (WISH) announced a partnership with eDesk to empower merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
  • ContextLogic (WISH) shares were up around 1% in premarket hours

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.