ContextLogic selects Productsup platform to support merchants
Nov. 01, 2022 9:11 AM ETContextLogic Inc. (WISH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) has selected Productsup's product-to-consumer platform to simplify how merchants manage their product data on its online marketplace.
- The partnership enables Wish merchants to access Productsup's P2C platform via an integration, allowing them to manage and integrate their product catalogs to the Wish marketplace with more ease, accuracy, and speed.
- Recently, ContextLogic (WISH) announced a partnership with eDesk to empower merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
- ContextLogic (WISH) shares were up around 1% in premarket hours
