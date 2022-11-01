Goldman Sachs gets into the ETF white labeling business

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reportedly intends to get into the business of supporting other asset management firms as they launch their own exchange traded funds through a white labeled business segment.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Wall Street bank plans to offer the service to other institutions that want to launch their own exchange traded funds.

The Journal quoted Lisa Mantil, a partner at the bank who heads the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, who noted that the new service stems from an understanding that many clients want to create their own ETFs but are not fully equipped to build and launch the offering on their own.

Goldman Sachs will not dictate strategy or define the client ETFs. Rather, the firm will provide "the infrastructure to get their ETF to market faster and cheaper," Mantil told the WSJ, with the first ETF through Goldman’s new platform due to come to market sometime next year.

Goldman Sachs daily and year-to-date price action: +0.5% and -12.8%.

