MaxLinear application for Silicon Motion filing said accepted by China's antitrust regulator
Nov. 01, 2022 9:15 AM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), MXLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- China's antitrust regulator is said to have accepted MaxLinear's (NASDAQ:MXL) filing of its planned acquisition of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) under normal procedure.
- China's State Administration for Market Regulation is said to agree to evaluate the $3.8 billion acquisition of Silicon Motion (SIMO) under normal procedure, according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating on Wednesday.
- In late August MaxLinear (MXL) was asked by China's antitrust regulatory to refile for its planned purchase of Silicon Motion (SIMO) under "normal procedure."
- The companies first announced the deal in May.
