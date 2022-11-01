MaxLinear application for Silicon Motion filing said accepted by China's antitrust regulator

Nov. 01, 2022 9:15 AM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO), MXLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SSD drive - State solid drives isolated on white background

Bestgreenscreen/iStock via Getty Images

  • China's antitrust regulator is said to have accepted MaxLinear's (NASDAQ:MXL) filing of its planned acquisition of Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) under normal procedure.
  • China's State Administration for Market Regulation is said to agree to evaluate the $3.8 billion acquisition of Silicon Motion (SIMO) under normal procedure, according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating on Wednesday.
  • In late August MaxLinear (MXL) was asked by China's antitrust regulatory to refile for its planned purchase of Silicon Motion (SIMO) under "normal procedure."
  • The companies first announced the deal in May. 

