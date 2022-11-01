Qualcomm edges up on the brink of chipmaker's earnings report
Nov. 01, 2022 9:16 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)INTCBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares rose almost 2% in pre-market trading Tuesday, one day before the communications semiconductor leader is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results.
- Wall Street analysts currently estimate that Qualcomm (QCOM) will report a profit of $3.13 a share on $11.4B in revenue for the quarter ending in September. During the year-ago period, Qualcomm (QCOM) earned $2.55 a share on sales of $9.3B.
- Automotive sales, while still not the biggest piece of Qualcomm's (QCOM) overall revenue, are expected to get particular attention as the company has made chip sales to automakers one of its main areas of growth for the coming years.
- Last week, Qualcomm (QCOM) and other chipmakers got a boost following big gains from Intel (INTC) in the wake of that company saying it would implement a new cost-cutting plan that is expected to include job cuts.
Comments